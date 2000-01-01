VT AI-Funds Tactical Hi Yld Bd S GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.98%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKRSF562

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide consistent positive total returns of c. 6-9% per annum (net of fees) over a three year business cycle. Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a three year, or any, period.

Latest news

