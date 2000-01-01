VT AJ Bell Adventurous I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYW8VG25
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT AJ Bell Passive Adventurous is to achieve long-term capital growth with a high level of exposure to higher risk assets such as equities and a low level of exposure to lower risk assets such as cash and fixed income.