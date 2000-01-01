VT AJ Bell Cautious I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYW8RV97

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT AJ Bell Passive Cautious is to achieve long-term capital growth with a high level of exposure to lower risk assets such as cash and fixed income and a low level of exposure to higher risk assets such as equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .