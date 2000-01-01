Investment Strategy

The investment objective of VT AJ Bell Passive Global Growth is to grow the value of the assets in excess of the Consumer Prices Index (after deduction of fees) in the longer term (5 years +) with a focus on having exposure to global equities, including higher risk equities such as emerging markets, small cap and technology, with minimal holdings or exposure to defensive assets such as cash, fixed interest securities, money-market funds and collective investment schemes following alternative strategies such as property and commodities. Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a 5 year, or any, period.