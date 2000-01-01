VT AJ Bell Passive Balanced I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.07%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYW8RX12
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT AJ Bell Passive Balanced is to achieve long-term capital growth with a balanced approach between lower risk assets such as cash and fixed income and higher risk assets such as equities.