VT AJ Bell Passive Moderately Adv I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYW8VL77

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT AJ Bell Passive Moderately Adventurous is to achieve long-term capital growth with a preference towards higher risk assets such as equities and less emphasis on lower risk assets such as cash and fixed income.

