VT Argonaut European Alpha R GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.02
  • 3 Year alpha-3.87
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Europe (ex UK) Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.04%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7JXMD51

Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to achieve returns (capital and income) in excess of the returns of the Investment Association (IA) Europe ex UK Sector over the long term (5 years) by investing in a concentrated portfolio of approximately 30-60 stocks. Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets.

