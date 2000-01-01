VT Argonaut European Income Opp R Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.27
  • 3 Year alpha0.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Europe (ex UK) Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDSFHG21

Investment Strategy

To provide an income in excess of the yield of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index, with long term capital growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .