VT Argonaut European Income Opp R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.79%
- 3 Year sharpe0.27
- 3 Year alpha0.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe (ex UK) Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDSFHG21
Investment Strategy
To provide an income in excess of the yield of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index, with long term capital growth.