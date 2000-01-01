VT Cantab Balanced A GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.53%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.34%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BG211324
Investment Strategy
"The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income and capital growth over the medium term by gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of investments, mainly (and at times primarily) equities as well as bonds and alternative assets (such as property and infrastructure), principally through investment in collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD).