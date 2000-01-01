VT Cantab Sustainable Glbl Eq A GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkThomson Reuters Global Idx (Comparator)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.96%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK5XL008

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income and capital growth over the long term (5 years +) by gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .