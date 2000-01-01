Investment Strategy

The investment objective of VT Cape Wrath Focus Fund is to generate capital growth over the long term. The company will aim to meet its objective by principally investing in a concentrated portfolio of UK listed equities. In addition to investing in equities, the Company may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. Derivatives and forward transactions may be held for efficient portfolio management purposes. The Company will not have any particular industry or economic sector focus and as such weightings in these may vary as required.