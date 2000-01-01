VT Castlebay UK Equity B Accumulation
Fund Info
- Yield History2.03%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha6.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BV0LF821
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to preserve capital and generate income and capital growth over the long term. The Fund will aim to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of UK companies listed on recognised stock exchanges. The Fund may also invest in overseas equities, transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. There will be no particular emphasis on any industrial or economic sector.