Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Chelsea Managed Aggressive Growth fund is to generate capital growth over the long term. The Fund is expected to follow an aggressive strategy with investment primarily through collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD) so as to provide a high level of exposure (up to 100%) to higher risk assets such as equities and lower level of exposure to lower risk assets such as cash. There may also be indirect exposure to commodities (and from time to time other alternative asset classes such as infrastructure) through other collective investment schemes (including exchange traded funds).