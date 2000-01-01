Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Chelsea Managed Cautious Growth fund is to generate capital growth over the long term. The Fund is expected to follow a relatively cautious strategy with investment primarily through collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD) so as to provide a high level of exposure to asset classes which the ACD considers to be lower risk including cash, fixed income and assets following absolute return strategies. The Fund may also invest directly in transferable securities, equities, bonds, money market instruments, cash and near cash with commodity exposure being achieved through other collective investment schemes (including exchange traded funds)