Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Chelsea Managed Monthly Income fund is to generate income with the potential for some capital growth over the long term. The Fund will aim to achieve its objective by investing primarily in collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD) which are expected to provide exposure to a variety of asset classes, such as equities, bonds, money market instruments, cash and near cash. There may also be indirect exposure to commodities (and from time to time other alternative asset classes such as infrastructure) through other collective investment schemes (including exchange traded funds).