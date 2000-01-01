VT De Lisle America B GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-2.12
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.14%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3QF3G69
Investment Strategy
The Fund will aim to achieve a long term return. The Fund will invest primarily in equities and other investments in America (and may also invest in Canada). The Fund will invest in, predominantly, listed securities, typically common stock and American Depositary Receipts listed on US exchanges, including exchange traded funds.