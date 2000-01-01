VT Downing Eurp Unconst Income A GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BLF7YM27

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate income with the potential for long term (5 years) capital growth. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing at least 75% in equities issued by companies based in developed European markets (being member states of the European Union, Norway, , Switzerland or the United Kingdom). The Fund may also invest in emerging and frontier European markets including Turkey, Russia and Iceland

