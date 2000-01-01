Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and income over the long term (5 + years). The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% in equities across global markets (with around 20% invested in higher risk emerging markets). The Fund may also invest in government securities, fixed income, collective investment schemes (which may include those managed and/or operated by the ACD and which will provide exposure to various asset classes including equities and fixed income), money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.