VT Downing Listed Infras Inc A GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate income and preserve capital with potential for capital growth, all over the long term (5 years). The Fund’s will seek to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in a concentrated portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure related companies (including, but not limited to, those whose primary activity or exposure is in the UK transport, healthcare, utilities, communication, and renewable energy infrastructure sector which are listed in the United Kingdom (including REITS). The Fund will have a specific focus on investments denominated in Sterling, which are themselves invested in Sterling assets and which have most or all of their activities within the UK.