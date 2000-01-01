Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high level of income, together with long term capital growth. The Fund intends to invest primarily in equities listed on a UK stock exchange. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (for example, without limitation, international equities), units in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, warrants and deposits as detailed in the Prospectus. No more than 10% of the Scheme Property of the Fund will be invested in other collective investment schemes.