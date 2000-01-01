Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a quarterly income, together with capital growth over the long term (5 years). The Fund aims to meet its objective by investing at least 80% in shares of small (those with a market capitalisation of less than £1 billion)and medium sized (those with a market capitalisation of less than £5 billion)companieswhich are domiciled in, have their head office located in, or (which if not established in the UK) exercise the significant part of their business in the UK and which the Manager considers to have the ability to increase returns over time.