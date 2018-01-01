VT Elston Liq Rl Assts Idx A GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

VT Elston Liq Rl Assts Idx A GBP Acc
Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Valu-Trac
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BLB58C88
Benchmark
Elston Liquid Real Assets TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to track the performance (before fund fees and expenses) of the Elston Liquid Real Assets Index7 . The Fund will invest in a diverse range of instruments, predominantly (80%+) in index-tracking Exchange Traded Products in the same proportion as the Benchmark Index.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News