Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkElston Multi-Asset Income TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.63%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BN2BTH13

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to track the performance (before fund fees and expenses) of the Elston Multi-Asset Income Index.

