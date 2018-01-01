Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

VT EPIC Asn Cntrc Glbl Gr RGBPnetInc fund price, performance, charts and research

VT EPIC Asn Cntrc Glbl Gr RGBPnetInc

Fund

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Valu-Trac

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BK7XYB09

Benchmark

Not Benchmarked

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over the longer term (5 years). The Fund will invest primarily (at least 70%) in international equity securities with a focus (c.40%) on companies which are listed in Asia. The Fund may also invest in other types of transferable securities (including ETFs), bonds, precious metal exchange traded funds and indirectly via collective investment schemes (including those managed and/or operated by the ACD or Investment Manager). Investment in collective investment schemes will also provide the Fund with indirect exposure to other asset classes such as commodities.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News