Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

VT EPIC Divers Income R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

£ Strategic Bond

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Valu-Trac

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BHD62Q31

Benchmark

IA £ Strategic Bond

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of VT Garraway Diversified Income Fund is to generate income (whilst also seeking some capital growth). VT Garraway Diversified Income Fund will seek to achieve its objective primarily (at least 70%) through investment in collective investment schemes (which may include those managed and/or operated by the ACD or Investment Manager) and investment trusts which provide exposure to fixed interest securities. The fund may also invest directly in fixed interest securities and equities. The mix between, Government securities, investment grade and high yield assets may vary depending upon the Investment Manager’s view of prevailing conditions and prudent spread of risk. Money market instruments, equities and cash deposits may also be held from time to time.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
4 January

Sector by sector: the best and worst funds of 2020

By Douglas Chadwick