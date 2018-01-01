VT EPIC Divers Income R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of VT Garraway Diversified Income Fund is to generate income (whilst also seeking some capital growth). VT Garraway Diversified Income Fund will seek to achieve its objective primarily (at least 70%) through investment in collective investment schemes (which may include those managed and/or operated by the ACD or Investment Manager) and investment trusts which provide exposure to fixed interest securities. The fund may also invest directly in fixed interest securities and equities. The mix between, Government securities, investment grade and high yield assets may vary depending upon the Investment Manager’s view of prevailing conditions and prudent spread of risk. Money market instruments, equities and cash deposits may also be held from time to time.