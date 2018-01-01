VT EPIC Multi Asset Bal R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Fund Info
accumulation
Valu-Trac
United Kingdom
GB00BF2H6830
IA Mixed Invest 20 - 60% Shares
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to achieve returns from both capital and income over the long term (5 years) by investing across a global portfolio of assets. The Investment Manager uses a global asset allocation framework to invest across a range of asset classes, geographies, sectors and investment styles to provide a portfolio which it considers to be balanced. The portfolio invests in a combination of specialist Funds, ETFs, listed investment vehicles, individual securities and cash, and uses derivatives for hedging and investment purposes to both reduce market risk and enhance returns. As a consequence, the portfolio exhibits modest correlation to traditional asset classes. Positions are generally held with a three to five year time horizon. However, the management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy is liquid and dynamic in order to adapt to changing market conditions.
