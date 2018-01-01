VT EPIC Multi Asset Growth I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve capital growth over the long term (5 years) by investing across a global portfolio of assets. The investment manager uses a global asset allocation framework to invest across a wide range of asset classes, geographies, sectors and investment styles. The portfolio aims to generate capital growth by investing in a combination of specialist funds, ETFS, listed investment vehicles, individual securities and cash, and uses derivatives for hedging and investment purposes to both reduce market risk and enhance returns. As a consequence, the portfolio exhibits moderate correlation to traditional asset classes. Positions are generally held with a three to five year time horizon. However, the management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy is liquid and dynamic in order to adapt to changing market conditions.