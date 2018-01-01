VT EPIC UK Equity Mrkt F GBP net Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities primarily of companies which are listed in the UK. The Fund may also invest in other types of transferable securities and in companies which are not UK listed. At any one time, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives both for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management. Derivatives may be used to create synthetic short positions in securities.