VT EPIC UK Equity Mrkt F GBP net Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Valu-Trac

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7MF2Y92

Benchmark

FTSE 350 TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities primarily of companies which are listed in the UK. The Fund may also invest in other types of transferable securities and in companies which are not UK listed. At any one time, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives both for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management. Derivatives may be used to create synthetic short positions in securities.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News