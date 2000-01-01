Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Esprit Tactical Balanced Fund is to achieve a level of investment return (capital growth and reinvestable income) in excess of the benchmark (UK RTMA Risk 4 - Balanced), net of fees over the longer term (5 years+). The Fund will be actively managed to achieve its stated investment objective by investing in a globally diversified portfolio. The portfolio will consist primarily (70% or above) of a range of OEICS, Unit Trusts, other collective investment vehicles (providing exposure to asset classes including equities, fixed income, money market instruments, cash, property and commodities (through exchange traded vehicles)) and where appropriate may invest directly in equities, fixed income stocks, money market instruments and cash.