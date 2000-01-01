VT Esprit Tactical Growth GBP Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History0.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-2.79
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK RTMA Risk 5 - Growth GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.41%
- IA SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF0Q2V70
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT Esprit Tactical Growth Fund is to achieve a level of investment return (capital growth and reinvestable income) in excess of the benchmark (UK RTMA Risk 5 - Growth), net of fees over the longer term (5 years+). The Fund will be actively managed to achieve its stated investment objective by investing in a globally diversified portfolio. The portfolio will consist primarily (70% or above) of a range of OEICS, Unit Trusts, other collective investment vehicles (providing exposure to asset classes including equities, fixed income, money market instruments, cash, property and commodities (through exchange traded vehicles)) and where appropriate may invest directly in equities, fixed income stocks, money market instruments and cash.