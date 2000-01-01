Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Esprit Tactical Income Fund is to achieve a distributable income of between 4 and 6% over a 5 year rolling period, while maintaining the Fund’s capital value over the same period. The Fund will be actively managed to achieve its stated investment objective by investing in a globally diversified portfolio. The portfolio will consist primarily (70% or above) of a range of OEICS, Unit Trusts, other collective investment vehicles (providing exposure to asset classes including equities, fixed income, money market instruments, cash and, property) and where appropriate may invest directly in equities, fixed income stocks, money market instruments and cash.