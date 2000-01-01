Investment Strategy

The VT Garraway Absolute Equity Fund is a fundamental equity long short strategy which aims to provide a positive absolute return for investors over rolling thirty-six month periods primarily through exposure to UK and global equities. (For all short and some long positions this is achieved through the use of derivatives which give the equivalent exposure of physical equities). The Fund is managed against a cash benchmark (3 month LIBOR), reflecting the aim to deliver a positive return in all stock market conditions. There is no actual guarantee that these returns will be achieved over the specified, or any, time period and capital is not guaranteed.