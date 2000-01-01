Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of capital growth and income over the longer term (5 years).The Fund will invest primarily (at least 70%) in international equity securities with a focus (c.40%) on companies which are listed in Asia.The Fund may also invest in other types of transferable securities (including ETFs), bonds, precious metal exchange traded funds and indirectly via collective investment schemes (including those managed and/or operated by the ACD or Investment Manager).