VT Garraway Divers Fxd Intr R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History8.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.02
- 3 Year alpha-0.66
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.24%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHD62R48
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of VT Garraway Diversified Fixed Interest Fund is to provide a high level of income, primarily through investment in a concentrated portfolio of fixed interest securities. Although the main objective is to provide a high level of income, consideration will also be given to capital return.