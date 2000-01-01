VT Garraway Divers Fxd Intr R Inc

  • Yield History8.96%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.02
  • 3 Year alpha-0.66
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.24%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BHD62R48

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of VT Garraway Diversified Fixed Interest Fund is to provide a high level of income, primarily through investment in a concentrated portfolio of fixed interest securities. Although the main objective is to provide a high level of income, consideration will also be given to capital return.

