VT Garraway Divers Income A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History8.88%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.10
- 3 Year alpha-1.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.74%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ1KRB31
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of VT Garraway Diversified Income Fund is to provide a high level of income, primarily through investment in a concentrated portfolio of fixed interest securities. Although the main objective is to provide a high level of income, consideration will also be given to capital return.