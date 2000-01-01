VT Garraway Multi Asset Bal I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.20
  • 3 Year alpha-3.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.49%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B84XK441

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund’s objective is to provide consistent long term returns by investing within an asset allocation framework across a diversified portfolio of global investment funds and securities. The portfolio is designed to achieve capital appreciation with modest correlation to traditional asset classes by investing in a wide range of carefully selected specialist funds. The management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy dynamic.

Latest news

