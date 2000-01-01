VT Garraway Multi Asset Divs I Acc

  • Yield History7.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.23
  • 3 Year alpha-1.55
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.41%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDZTGM60

The investment objective is to achieve consistent long term returns from both capital and income by investing across a diversified global portfolio of assets.The Investment Manager uses a global asset allocation framework to invest across a diversified range of asset classes, geographies, sectors and investment styles. The portfolio invests in a combination of specialist funds, ETFs, listed investment vehicles, individual securities and cash, and uses derivatives for hedging and investment purposes to both reduce market risk and enhance returns. As a consequence, the portfolio exhibits low correlation to traditional asset classes. Positions are generally held with a three to five year time horizon. However, the management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy is liquid and dynamic in order to adapt to changing market conditions.

