Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve consistent long term returns from both capital and income by investing across a diversified global portfolio of assets.The Investment Manager uses a global asset allocation framework to invest across a diversified range of asset classes, geographies, sectors and investment styles. The portfolio invests in a combination of specialist funds, ETFs, listed investment vehicles, individual securities and cash, and uses derivatives for hedging and investment purposes to both reduce market risk and enhance returns. As a consequence, the portfolio exhibits low correlation to traditional asset classes. Positions are generally held with a three to five year time horizon. However, the management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy is liquid and dynamic in order to adapt to changing market conditions.