VT Garraway Multi Asset Dyn I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.02
- 3 Year alpha-6.16
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.68%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH4TWH26
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to achieve consistent long term returns from both capital and income by investing across a balanced global portfolio of assets. The Investment Manager uses a global asset allocation framework to invest across a balanced range of asset classes, geographies, sectors and investment styles. The portfolio invests in a combination of specialist Funds, ETFs, listed investment vehicles, individual securities and cash, and uses derivatives for hedging and investment purposes to both reduce market risk and enhance returns. As a consequence, the portfolio exhibits modest correlation to traditional asset classes. Positions are generally held with a three to five year time horizon. However, the management of the portfolio is active and the investment strategy is liquid and dynamic in order to adapt to changing market conditions.