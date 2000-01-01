VT Garraway UK Equity Mrkt F GBP net Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.14%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-0.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7MF2Y92
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities primarily of companies which are listed in the UK. The Fund may also invest in other types of transferable securities and in companies which are not UK listed. At any one time, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives both for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management. Derivatives may be used to create synthetic short positions in securities.