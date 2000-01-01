Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital and income growth over the long term (5 years). Capital is in fact at risk, and there is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved over a five year, or any, period. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% in collective investment schemes (both active and index tracker and which may include those managed and/or advised by the ACD or Investment Manager) to actively gain exposure (indirectly) to a broad range of asset classes (including equities, bonds (both investment grade and sub-investment grade), commodities, infrastructure and property) on a global basis, including emerging markets (those markets whose economies are in an emerging growth phase and offer higher potential return with higher risks than developed market countries).