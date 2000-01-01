VT Gravis Digital Infras Inc C GBP Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BN2B4F43
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund is to provide quarterly income whilst also providing capital growth through market cycles (7 years). The sub-fund will aim to meet its objective by primarily (at least 70%) investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other listed securities that own, operate or finance tangible assets that provide the infrastructure which enables modern technology to operate successfully.