Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income Fund is to generate income and preserve capital with potential for capital growth. The sub-fund will aim to meet its objectives by investing primarily in equities (which are mainly listed in the United Kingdom and whose primary activity is in the wider infrastructure sector of the United Kingdom). In addition to investing in equities, the sub-fund may also invest in other transferable securities, bonds, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.