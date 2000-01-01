VT Greystone Balanced Managed R Acc

  • Yield History0.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.99
  • 3 Year alpha0.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.78%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B82VQ206

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-fund is to provide capital growth and some income from an actively managed diversified portfolio of collective investment schemes and transferable securities selected from the global market place. The Sub-fund will be managed within the constraints of the IA (Investment Association) Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares Sector (previously the IMA Balanced Managed Sector).

