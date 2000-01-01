VT Greystone Balanced Managed R Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.78%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B82VQ206
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-fund is to provide capital growth and some income from an actively managed diversified portfolio of collective investment schemes and transferable securities selected from the global market place. The Sub-fund will be managed within the constraints of the IA (Investment Association) Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares Sector (previously the IMA Balanced Managed Sector).