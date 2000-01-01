Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve positive returns by utilising a diversified portfolio of transferable securities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, deposits, currencies, regulated and possibly unregulated collective investment schemes to the extent allowed by the FCA Rules and selected from a global market place. The Company will have a flexible but overall cautious investment strategy in terms of investment type and geographical or economic sectors, meaning that the Investment Adviser has discretion to arrange the portfolio of the Company towards investment types and/or sectors considered likely to achieve the cautious objective, including cash deposits, at any time subject to the restrictions of the IA Mixed Investment 20% - 60% Shares (previously the Investment Management Association Cautious Managed) definition.