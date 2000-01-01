VT Greystone Conservative Managed R Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha1.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 0 - 35% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.80%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8FBGX88

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve positive returns by utilising a conservative approach to investment through a diversified portfolio of transferable securities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, deposits, currencies and unregulated collective investment schemes to the extent allowed by the FCA Rules and selected from a global market place. The Company will primarily invest in collective investment schemes with exposure to UK equities, international equities, absolute return strategies and fixed interest investments.

