VT Greystone Conservative Managed R Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha1.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 0 - 35% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.80%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8FBGX88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to achieve positive returns by utilising a conservative approach to investment through a diversified portfolio of transferable securities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, deposits, currencies and unregulated collective investment schemes to the extent allowed by the FCA Rules and selected from a global market place. The Company will primarily invest in collective investment schemes with exposure to UK equities, international equities, absolute return strategies and fixed interest investments.