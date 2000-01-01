VT Halo Global Asian Cnsmr B £ Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha0.77
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.01%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupSturgeon Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRWQWX18
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT Halo Global Asian Consumer Fund is to achieve annualised total return before fees of 8-12% over an economic cycle (5-7 years typically). Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive retun will be achieved over that or any period.