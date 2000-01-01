VT Halo Global Asian Cnsmr B £ Net Inc

  • Yield History1.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.77
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupSturgeon Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BRGCDS71

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Halo Global Asian Consumer Fund is to achieve annualised total return before fees of 8-12% over an economic cycle (5-7 years typically). Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive retun will be achieved over that or any period.

