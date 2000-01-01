Investment Strategy

The VT Momentum Diversified Balanced Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +4% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 6-9%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'lowest medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as five years.