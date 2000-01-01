VT Momentum Diversified Balanced A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.24
  • 3 Year alpha-4.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7W1TW44

Investment Strategy

The VT Momentum Diversified Balanced Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +4% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 6-9%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'lowest medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as five years.

